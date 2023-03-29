NATO | Researcher: Hungary is trying to drive a wedge between Finland and Sweden with its blackmail game

Hungary’s blackmail game is not about Sweden, but Hungary has run out of other playing cards, believes Aleksanteri Institute researcher Katalin Miklóssy.

No, even though Hungary belongs to Turkey presented additional demands to Sweden as a condition for the ratification of its NATO membership application.

On Monday, Hungary finally voted in favor of Finland’s NATO ratification. It has not yet given the green light for Sweden’s NATO membership.

Instead, the undersecretary of state responsible for international communication of the Hungarian government Zoltán Kovacs published a text on the government’s website on Wednesday, in which he list three reasons to why Hungary has not ratified Sweden’s membership.

Similar comments have come from within the Hungarian ruling party Fidezs in recent days, says Miklóssy.

They have been heard, for example, from the prime minister’s political advisor From Balázs Orbánfrom the head of the prime minister’s office From Gergely Gulyás and from the leader of the Fidesz parliamentary group From Máté Kocsis.

“All these announcements came within a couple of days,” says the researcher.

Miklóssy believes that individuals have been specifically urged to strengthen the anti-Swedish narrative and attitudes. Soloing in the exits is unlikely because the Prime Minister Viktor Orbán leads Fidezs with a very iron grip.

Aleksanteri Institute researcher Katalin Miklóssy

“These people are not independent actors who would take such initiatives all at the same time,” states Miklóssy.

Finland and Sweden have pushed for the use of the EU’s rule of law mechanism against Hungary, and Hungary has to make changes to its laws in order to access the funds frozen by the EU.

Sweden currently holds the EU presidency.

“Through this, Hungary is actually trying to blackmail the EU. This is not about Sweden,” explains Katalin Miklóssy.

Sweden’s “worse behavior” towards Hungary is an excuse invented for the international audience, with which Hungary can justify its actions.

However, according to the researcher, there is nothing new here. What is new for Miklóssy, however, are the rumors that have recently spread to Sweden, according to which Finnish politicians had agreed not to criticize Hungary.

“Such a rumor mill has been started,” says Miklóssy. He believes that the rumors tell a lot about how Hungary is trying to drive a wedge between Finland and Sweden.

“Hungary has acted as a disruptive force in so many ways, both in the EU and in NATO, and now it is trying to turn Sweden against Finland, as it were.”

Miklóssy thinks that Hungary will play its Sweden card for as long as possible.

“It is the only card in the hands of the Hungarian government that it can still use as blackmail. All others have been played out.”

However, Hungary is unlikely to be able to completely oppose Sweden’s membership. Sweden’s membership issues will also be settled before the Vilnius summit, the researcher believes.

Until then, Hungary will keep an eye on Turkey’s schedule.

“Hungary is now waiting to see how long it can use this card. And it depends now [Turkin presidentti Recep Tayyip] about Erdoğan or the Turkish elections.”