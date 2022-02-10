NATO is increasing its presence – in the Baltic and soon in the south-east. Another Russian aggression will promote that, says Stoltenberg. However, the German increase in commitment is comparatively modest.

“Another Russian aggression will lead to more NATO presence, not less” – Jens Stoltenberg summed it up on Thursday with this formula. The Alliance Secretary General spoke about strengthening troops on the eastern flank. Next to him was Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister. He spoke of the “most dangerous moment” in the “biggest security crisis that Europe has faced in decades”. He, too, had brought a support package to Brussels before continuing on to Warsaw, and a sizeable one at that. The UK will double its forces in Estonia to 1,800 troops. It is also sending 350 more marines to Poland, two naval vessels to the eastern Mediterranean and more fighter jets to south-eastern Europe.

Thomas Gutschker See also Housing cooperatives: 300 applicants for one ad Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

A number of NATO countries have announced reinforcements on the eastern flank in recent days – so many that it is easy to lose track. This is also due to the fact that there are different commitments that have grown historically. In the beginning there was air policing, the monitoring of the airspace in the Baltic States. It began in 2004 when Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania joined the alliance because none of the three states had an air force.