NATO is committed to a fruitful dialogue with Russia, but it is not going to compromise, in particular on the right to join. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at an extraordinary virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the organization’s member states. The press conference is broadcast on website North Atlantic Alliance.

During the meeting, Stoltenberg stressed that the organization intends to conduct a dialogue on security with Russia directly and openly. However, he stressed, there is always a possibility that diplomacy will not bring results.

“We are ready to listen to the concerns of Russia, but we also expect that Russia will hear the concerns of NATO,” he said.

Earlier, Stoltenberg said that the military potential and rhetoric of Russia, as well as the events in Georgia in 2008 and in Ukraine in 2014, indicate the risk of a new military conflict in Europe. “But this is precisely why it is so important for us to enter into dialogue and sit down at the negotiating table,” he said, promising that the alliance would heed the concerns of the Russian side.

The Russia-NATO Council meeting will take place on January 12 in Brussels. Before that, on January 10, bilateral talks between Russia and the United States will be held in Geneva, and on January 13 – a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.