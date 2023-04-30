Shot: NATO reconnaissance aircraft Boeing E-3 Sentry flew near Crimea before the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sevastopol

Before the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) of the Sevastopol oil depot in the Black Sea, the NATO Boeing E-3 Sentry electronic intelligence aircraft approached the Crimea and violated Russian airspace. This was reported by the Telegram channel Shot with a link to the source.

According to him, the reconnaissance aircraft was at sea at a distance of 200 kilometers from the oil depot in Kazachya Bay around 18:00 on Friday, April 28, and its radar operates within a radius of approximately 400 kilometers. Nine hours later, an attack on the oil depot began, including with the help of Mugin-5 drones.

It is specified that a NATO aircraft flew over the same place in the Black Sea where an American MQ-9 Reaper drone crashed on March 14.

On the morning of April 29, it became known that a fuel tank caught fire in Sevastopol. As a result of an attack by two drones on an oil depot in the Kazachya Bay microdistrict, four tanks were damaged. Later, the governor of the region, Mikhail Razvozhaev, clarified that only one drone flew to the oil reservoir, the second was hit.