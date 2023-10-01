Home page politics

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg supports the NATO states’ rearmament plans. © Mindaugas Kulbis/AP

A brand new drone was presented at a major NATO exercise in Portugal. This could be used, among other things, in submarine warfare.

Portugal – A British heavy-lift drone was presented at the REPMUS exercise in Portugal, which, among other things, Can drop torpedoes. The new drone can carry loads of up to 200 kilograms and is the size of a small car. Report on this, among others futurezone and the FlightRevue.

NATO exercise: Presentation of a new super drone

BAE Systems and Malloy Aeronautics have jointly unveiled a heavy-lift drone capable of carrying and dropping a Stingray torpedo. The T-600 was tested as part of the NATO exercise “REPMUS”, in which Sweden and Ireland also took part. During the exercise, a training version of the Stingray torpedo was dropped over the ocean. The Stingray torpedo is also manufactured by BAE Systems and is designed for use in submarines.

The drone demonstrator served to test new concepts that will then be implemented in the T-600 drones. This purely electric drone is suitable not only for military, but also for humanitarian and commercial tasks and will later be able to transport loads of up to 300 kg.

Drones: Future of Warfare and Rescue

BAE Systems said the drone could be used to transport weapons and sensors between ships or land bases. It is also suitable for evacuation measures, for use in submarine warfare and in the area of ​​mine defense. In addition to transporting Stingray torpedoes, the drone will also be able to transport Archerfish mine neutralizers in the future.

The T-600 project is part of FalconWorks, a newly founded research and development center by BAE Systems that specializes in innovative and flexible technologies in the aviation sector.

Ukraine war: Drones of great importance

Drones also play a crucial role in the Ukraine war. Both in reconnaissance and in direct combat operations, the Ukrainian armed forces try to resist the Russian invaders. A few weeks ago, Ukraine’s 92nd Armored Brigade reported major successes and inflicted heavy losses on Russia’s army. Yuriy Fedorenko, the commander of the 92nd OShBr assault company “Achilles,” had reported that his fighters successfully neutralized five D-20 guns using FPV drones on September 14.

Additionally, several members of a Russian air regiment were killed or injured while inspecting a hijacked Ukrainian kamikaze drone. Furthermore, should Ukrainian drones may have already found their way to Africa.