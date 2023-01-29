NATO military committee chairman’s speech comes days after Russia criticized the deployment of war tanks to Ukraine

The president of the military committee of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), Admiral Rob Bauer, of the Royal Dutch Navy, said on Friday (29.jan.2023) that the organization is “ready” for a direct confrontation with Russia. The speech was in an interview with the channel RTP.

“We have to be ready. We don’t have time to prepare because it depends on them when they come.”, he declared. For this reason, the admiral defended the prioritization of what he called “War economy in peacetime”.

Bauer’s speech comes 3 days after Russia criticized the United States for “direct engagement” in the conflict with Ukraine by sending war tanks to the country. In an interview with journalists on Friday (Jan 27), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that everything NATO does is perceived as direct involvement.

On Wednesday (25.jan), US President Joe Biden announced that he would send 31 M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The measure was taken after Germany and Spain announced that they would also send reinforcements to Kiev.

At the time, the US president said that the decision was not “an offensive threat to Russia” and that the objective is “help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty”.

On the same day, Germany and Spain also announced the deployment of advanced tanks to Ukraine. The announcements came after months of pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The aim is for Germany, Spain and other allies to supply Ukraine with a total of 2 battalions, or 88 tanks.