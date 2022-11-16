Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Wednesday (16) that the missile that hit Polish soil is a “message for the G20”, which is meeting in Indonesia without the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, without the situation being fully clarified, Western authorities converge on the hypothesis that a Ukrainian missile accidentally hit Poland on Tuesday (15). Russia also stated that the projectile was fired by a defense system of Kiev forces.

Polish President Andrzej Duda declared in Warsaw that it is “probable” that the missile that hit the country’s territory yesterday and caused two deaths was “launched by Ukraine” and added that “nothing indicates” that it was an “attack intentionally against Poland”.

World leaders held, during the event in Indonesia, an emergency meeting to discuss the situation in Eastern Europe. NATO also convened an urgent discussion to assess the need for military intervention in territory covered by the alliance.

But, according to the Associated Press, three US officials said, on condition of anonymity, that preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at a Russian missile amid heavy attacks on Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure.

US President Joe Biden also informed members of the G7 and NATO that the explosion was caused by a missile attack by Ukrainian air defense, as revealed by an alliance source to Reuters agency this Wednesday (16). Joe Biden had previously said that the missile was unlikely to have been fired from Russia, based on previous reports.

According to Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder, who works on the investigations alongside Poland, the explosion was the result of Ukrainian air defense systems, used to “counter-attack Russian missiles”. Dedonder posted on Twitter about several “explosions” on Polish territory, which occurred during the massive Russian bombing of Ukraine.

“Based on available information, it would be Russian missile debris and Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles that hit Polish soil. Analyzes are still ongoing to determine with certainty both the source of the fire and the targets these missiles would hit. Based on currently available information, available, however there is nothing to indicate that it was a deliberate attack on one or more Polish targets,” Dedonder said in a statement.

Some Polish Army forces and other Polish security bodies were placed on high alert and, in a message on Wednesday, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak reported that “the air defense systems and selected military units, both ground forces and the Navy, are on high alert”.

“The Polish Army is monitoring the situation. We are in constant contact with our allies,” concluded the minister’s statement.

After confirming an explosion provoked by a missile in the Polish city of Przewodów (east), a few kilometers from the border with Ukraine, which caused the death of two people, the Polish prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, spoke to the press last night to urged his compatriots to calm down and warned against the proliferation of fake news, provocations and disinformation “which only benefit Russia”.