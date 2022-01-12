Tensions in Eastern Europe over the conflict between Ukraine and Russia do not seem to diminish despite the international community’s attempts to dialogue and move towards peace. In fact, the agenda of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov is filled this week with questions about the crux of the issue facing Europe. On Monday he met with the US Undersecretary of State, Wendy Sherman, in Geneva; this Wednesday he went to NATO and this Thursday to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. However, despite the intentions, the talks are not bearing fruit and the risk of a war on the continent is “real”, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg after the session attended by thirty allies. and Moscow, in a new step to reduce the tensions fueled in recent months after the deployment of tens of thousands of Russian troops.

It should be recalled that Russia’s deputy minister stated on Monday that his country “has no intention of attacking” Ukraine and that, therefore, the White House should not fear an “escalation” of force – unless it is caused by itself. with the dispatch of soldiers to Kiev. However, his military deployment on the Ukrainian border threatens the European calm. Stoltenberg reiterated on Wednesday that an attack against Ukraine will carry a “severe” cost and would be a “strategic mistake” for Russia.

The Atlantic Alliance rejected the Kremlin’s demands to ensure that Ukraine and Georgia do not join NATO. Its secretary general emphasized that, in no case, the military organization will compromise the fundamental principles of European security as each country chooses its own foreign policy and alliances.

Withdraw troops



On the contrary, Stoltenberg asked Moscow to reduce the tension in Ukraine, as well as withdraw troops from Georgia and Moldova. A decision that Russia did not commit to, denounced the deputy secretary of state of the American giant, Wendy Sherman. “It is difficult for dialogue and diplomacy to be successful when you keep 100,000 troops at the border, carry out exercises and propaganda reigns. This makes it difficult, if Russia wants to follow the diplomatic route, it must de-escalate, “he said.

Petition denied

The military organization rejects Moscow’s request not to allow Kiev’s accession



Moscow noted that relations between Russia and NATO are at a “critically low” level. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Alexander Grushko, stressed that the Kremlin has offered security guarantees that will improve the security of the country and the allies. At the same time, he stated that the Western entity will not take into account the interests of others in its practical activities.

Given that the meeting “was not easy” and despite the “significant differences”, in order to avoid an armed conflict at all costs, NATO insisted on continuing the dialogue with Russia through a short-term schedule of meetings. that facilitate a way out of the security crisis in Europe. The Russian delegation did not approve the offer, although it did not reject it either. “He needs time to come back with an answer,” said Stoltenberg.