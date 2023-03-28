NATO ratification | The President of Hungary confirmed the law ratifying Finland’s NATO membership

The Hungarian Parliament voted for Finland’s NATO membership on Monday evening. Next, the acceptance document must be sent to Washington.

Hungarian president Katalin Novák and the President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö spoke on the phone on Tuesday. The news was good.

Nóvak had signed the law that ratified Finland’s NATO membership. The President of Hungary told about it on his Twitter account.

On Monday evening, the Hungarian Parliament voted 182-6 in favor of the ratification of Finland’s membership.

“I hope that the Hungarian parliament will soon make the same wise decision about Sweden’s accession,” Novák wrote in a tweet about Finland’s ratification.

Presidential ratification means that the ratification legislation enters into force. However, Hungary still has to deliver the ratification documents to Washington, where they will be deposited in the archives of the US State Department.

The United States is a depositary of the North Atlantic Treaty, or the founding treaty of NATO. Only after the letters of acceptance of both Hungary and Turkey have been delivered to the United States, the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg can send Finland an invitation to join NATO.

See also Mané scores two and Bayern defeats Bochum by 7 x 0 Hungarian President Katalin Novák supports Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership.

There is no statutory deadline for depositing documents in Washington. However, after Monday’s parliamentary vote, Hungary has acted faster than the law requires.

Both the Speaker of the Parliament and the President would each have had five days to sign the ratification papers. But the speaker did his part soon after the parliamentary vote on Monday, and the president the very next day, Tuesday.

Also The Turkish parliament is expected to vote on the ratification of Finland’s NATO membership this week.