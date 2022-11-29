Kherson (Ukraine), Ukrainian soldiers ride in an armored military vehicle on a road on the outskirts of Kherson, southern Ukraine, on November 29, 2022. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE

The United States and NATO allies on Tuesday pledged more weapons and equipment to Kiev to help restore Ukraine's power, whose infrastructure has been hit by Russian missiles and drone strikes yet again.

Authorities remained vigilant: “Last time, the Russians also disguised the attack as a training flight,” said Vitaliy Kim, governor of Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other foreign ministers from the NATO alliance kicked off a two-day meeting in Bucharest, looking at ways to keep Ukrainians safe and warm and to shore up Kiev’s military during the upcoming war campaign. Winter.

“NATO will continue to defend Ukraine as long as necessary. We will not back down,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a speech in Romania. He told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “trying to use winter as a weapon of war” as Moscow’s forces lost on the battlefield, and that Western allies would step in to help. British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly accused Putin of trying to “freeze Ukrainians into submission”.

US and European officials said the ministers would focus on military aid, such as air defense systems and ammunition, as well as fuel, medical supplies, winter equipment and drone jammers, provided by NATO. “I hope that we will come to an agreement on a very significant non-lethal aid package,” said Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky.