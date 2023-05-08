A NATO official said the alliance’s air police units were on alert following a near collision on Friday between a Russian fighter and a Polish plane on patrol for the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex).
“NATO air police units have raised alert in response to dangerous behavior by a Russian military aircraft in the airspace towards a Polish Frontex airliner over the Black Sea near Romania,” the official added today, Monday, on condition of anonymity.
The official said the alliance was “vigilant” and referred remaining questions to the Polish authorities.
