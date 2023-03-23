“President Putin is not preparing for peace, but for more war.” This is the warning of the NATO secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, who highlighted the need for long-term support to Ukraine in a war destined to protract.

Interviewed by the Guardian, Stoltenberg warned that the Russian president intends to continue the conflict, is increasing industrial military production and is turning “to authoritarian regimes such as Iran or North Korea, or others, to try to get more weapons”. For this reason, the United States, Great Britain, France, Germany and other states must prepare to support Ukraine with weapons, ammunition and spare parts for a long time. “This is a war of attrition,” we’re talking about “industrial capacity to sustain our support,” he stressed.

Only seven of the 30 NATO member countries have reached the target of 2% of GDP allocated to defence. Stolteberg said he expected at the upcoming Vilnius summit on July 1 that the allies would agree to “a more ambitious pledge of investment, with 2% of GDP as a minimum for defence”.

If Putin is aiming for a long and exhausting war, Ukraine is ready to fight back blow for blow. “We will respond to the invaders for any attack on our cities,” said President Volodymyr Zelensky after a day spent between Donbass and Kharkiv and marked by raids on Kiev and Zaporizhzhia. It was ”painful” and also ”distressing to see the cities of Donbass to which Russia has brought terrible suffering and ruin”, Zelensky said. ”The almost constant air alert siren in Kramatorsk, the constant threat of bombings, the constant threat to life”, he added, recounting his surprise visit to eastern Ukraine. “Right there, in the Donbass, in the Kharkiv region, wherever the Russian evil has arrived, it is obvious that the terrorist state it can be stopped by nothing but one thing – our victory,” the Ukrainian president added.

“I started from the front, from the Bakhmut area. It is an honor for me to support our fighters who are defending the country in the most difficult conditions, on the front lines,” Zelensky said. “I thanked our soldiers for their courage, for their resilience, for the Ukraine we are preserving thanks to such heroes, thanks to every single one of them who is fighting against the Russian evil,” he said.

At Bakhmut the battle does not stop, but Russia’s offensive slows down. Ukraine responds in the area of ​​the city of Donbass, a crucial hub of the war for weeks. “Russia continues its armed aggression against Ukraine, focusing its main efforts on attempts to completely seize the Donetsk and Luhansk regions within the administrative borders,” the Ukrainian Army General Staff pointed out. “The fiercest fighting is taking place in the southern and northern parts of Bakhmut.”

“In Bakhmut’s direction, the enemy continues to conduct attacks, but its offensive potential is decreasing.” According to the Ukrainian military, Russia’s forces continue to deploy large numbers of men in an attempt to retake the city.

“The enemy continues to try to capture the city, losing a significant amount of men, weapons and military equipment. Our defenders repulsed numerous enemy attacks around the clock in the Bakhmut, Bohdanivka and Predtechyne areas,” the report continued. “The enemy is conducting defensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Areas near the line of contact have been targeted.”