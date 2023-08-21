NATO demanded that Kyiv not use the F-16 in Russia

The Netherlands and Denmark have agreed to provide NATO F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine. So far, 42 aircraft have been delivered. At the same time, Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen specified that Ukraine would be able to use the fighter only on its territory. According to him, this rule works for all NATO weapons transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

We donate weapons only on the condition that they will be used to drive the enemy out of the territory of Ukraine Jacob Ellemann-JensenDanish Minister of Defense

What could be the reason for such caution on the part of NATO?

Back in July, when discussions about the transfer of NATO fighters to Ukraine had just begun, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called such a move by the alliance a nuclear threat.

In the course of hostilities, our military will not sort out whether each specific aircraft of the specified type is equipped for the delivery of nuclear weapons or not. The very fact of the appearance of such systems in the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be considered by us as a threat from the West in the nuclear sphere See also Usa, in view of the Midterm in November, the nightmare of the 2020 elections resurfaces Sergei LavrovMinister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

Alexander Perendzhiev, a military political scientist and associate professor at the Department of Political Analysis of the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, also spoke about the danger of deliveries of F-16 fighter jets. According to him, these aircraft are carriers that can deliver nuclear weapons.

“F-16 is a carrier. Guessing on the coffee grounds what exactly he carries is not necessary. Hope that there are reasonable people, too. They have already proved the opposite by supplying Ukraine with cluster munitions,” he told Lente.ru.

The West is also talking about the risks of an escalation of the conflict

US presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr called the supply of combat aircraft to Ukraine a disaster for all mankind.

An excellent solution for the defense industry, but a disaster for Ukraine and humanity. Why not negotiate? Robert Kennedy Jr.US presidential candidate

He noted that the transfer of fighters will not save the Ukrainian army from defeat on the battlefield.

Scott Ritter, a former US Army spy, agrees, advising Kyiv to remember that Russia has nuclear weapons every time an F-16 takes off in Ukraine.

Why is Ukraine banned from using weapons in Russia?

Back in early January 2023, it became known about the restrictions imposed on the Ukrainian authorities by the NATO bloc. The Armed Forces of Ukraine should not use the supplied weapons to strike deep into Russia, as columnist Andreas Kluth wrote in a column for Bloomberg.

Ukrainians should not use Western weapons to counter-offensive against Russia and should probably refrain from strikes on the country Andreas KluthBloomberg columnist

To do this, certain weapons are limited in range. For example, the Bundeswehr is negotiating with the cruise missile manufacturer Taurus to limit their range. “In this way, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is trying to exclude the possibility of long-range missile strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian territory,” the authors of Das Erste say.

Such approaches cause an expected negative reaction in Ukraine. Ukraine’s Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeev compared this to a ban on taking penalties in football.

“Technically limiting the range of the Taurus is the same as forbidding the national team players to go to the opponent’s half of the field or take a penalty,” the diplomat wrote on his social media page.