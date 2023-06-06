NATO announced last week that it was sending about 700 additional personnel after the outbreak of violence over a dispute over local elections in northern Kosovo.

A NATO statement said that about 500 Turkish soldiers constitute the largest nucleus of reinforcements, and they “will be deployed in Kosovo as long as necessary.”

An additional multinational battalion of reserve forces has been instructed to remain on standby to augment the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force in Kosovo, if necessary.

Last Monday, 30 soldiers of the NATO-led peacekeeping force were injured in clashes during which protesters threw stones, bottles and Molotov cocktails.

The demonstrators are calling for the departure of Albanian mayors, whom they consider “illegitimate,” as well as the departure of the Kosovo police.

NATO has deployed a peacekeeping force in Kosovo since its military intervention in 1999.