NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, this Monday during the press conference prior to the Alliance Defense Ministers meeting in Brussels. DPA via Europa Press / Europa Press

NATO is a military giant with financial feet of cash, a weakness that seems destined to be corrected thanks to the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House. The Secretary General of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, proposed this Monday to strengthen the budget flank of the Alliance by increasing contributions to the common fund to mutualise the cost of military operations, now assumed by each ally. Stoltenberg believes that the commitment of the new US administration to the Alliance provides a historic opportunity to expand both its financial resources and its capabilities to act in an increasingly hostile and unstable world stage.

Stoltenberg’s proposal comes on the eve of this week’s meeting of NATO defense ministers (February 17-18), the first ever attended by new US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The meeting will address, among other things, the situation of the Alliance’s operations in Afghanistan. But the meeting, virtual as a consequence of the pandemic, will serve above all to mark the beginning of a new stage in transatlantic relations after a mandate from Donald Trump that came to endanger the survival of NATO and, above all, put in doubt the commitment of mutual defense that prevails between the allies.

The top NATO leader will propose to the ministers to “increase funding” for defense and deterrence activities. The objective of the budget increase will be, according to the president of the Alliance, to finance the deployment of battalions in the eastern part of the Alliance, military operations, maritime deployments and maneuvers.

The common fund of the 30 allies for 2021 only amounts to 258.9 million euros for the civil budget (officials and headquarters in Brussels, among other expenses) and 1.610 million euros for the military budget (which covers the operating costs of the headquarters of the Alliance and its missions around the world). To this is added a common investment program in security that this year has a spending ceiling of 710 million. In total, just over 2,500 million euros. In the case of the EU, only the administrative item (civil servants) has 10 billion euros for this year. And the embryonic European defense policy has already allocated up to 1.7 billion this year.

The debate on the possible financial reorganization of NATO begins this week and could crystallize during the summit that is expected to be held in Brussels with the presence of Biden, in what could be his first visit to Europe as president of the United States: “Our summit will be a unique opportunity to start a new chapter in transatlantic relations, “said Stoltenberg during a press conference prior to the ministerial this week. “At the summit, I will present to the leaders an ambitious transatlantic security and defense agenda,” said the Secretary General.

Stoltenberg wants to take advantage of the relay from the White House to relaunch NATO, giving it greater financial muscle, and establish an initiative on technological innovation, deepen political and economic coordination and carry out an annual exercise to verify the vulnerabilities of each ally and of the situation of its neuralgic infrastructures, including the possible presence of foreign capital.

The mutualisation of the invoice of operations and maneuvers would have important advantages, according to Stoltenberg. First, it would help to improve the distribution of the economic burden of European defense, a demand of the US administration since the time of Barack Obama and which became an obsession during the Trump era. Second, shared costs would serve as an incentive for allies to participate more often in joint operations, knowing that the cost will be borne in whole or in part by the NATO budget. And finally, the most important political element pursued by Stoltenberg is to strengthen the validity of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, which imposes mutual defense in the event of aggression. “Spending more money together would demonstrate the Strength of our commitment to Article 5, our promise to stand up for each other,” Stoltenberg said.

At present, each ally covers the expenses generated by the troops or weapons they contribute to a certain mission. The new formula would allow this bill to be shared through the common fund, which is fed by the contributions of each country based on, among other things, its gross domestic product. Common NATO expenditures have been the subject of endless debate since the organization’s founding 70 years ago, but they have always revolved around sharing costs rather than expanding the budget.

The last adjustment was introduced in 2019, when Germany agreed to raise its contribution to 16.35% of the total to match Washington’s contribution and calm Trump’s continuous complaints about the financial burden of the United States (Spain is due 5.99 % of the invoice of common expenses). The expansion of the common budget could now also calm the debate on the goal of achieving defense spending equivalent to 2% of national GDP in 2024, an unattainable goal only based on arms spending for countries like Germany.