Debate on Finland’s NATO membership in local parliament: Defense ministers from the Western military alliance are due to debate the Nordic country’s entry at a meeting in Berlin over the weekend| Photo: EFE/EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the Western military alliance is ready to integrate Finland “quickly” if it applies for membership, after the Nordic country’s heads of state and government declare that intention in the context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I welcome the joint statement by (Finnish) President (Sauli) Niinistö and Prime Minister (Sanna) Marin supporting the NATO membership candidacy without delay,” Stoltenberg said in a message to the press, in which he emphasized that the doors of the alliance military “are open” to the country.

Stoltenberg emphasized that the choice to join NATO is a “sovereign decision of Finland, which NATO fully respects”.

“If Finland decides to apply for membership, it will be welcome to NATO, and the accession process will be smooth and fast,” he said.

The Norwegian politician stressed that Finland is “one of the closest partners” of the alliance, as well as “a mature democracy, a member of the European Union and an important contributor to Euro-Atlantic security”.

“I agree with President Niinistö and Prime Minister Marin that NATO membership would strengthen the security of both NATO and Finland,” said the Secretary-General.

Niinistö and Marin on Thursday supported Finland’s accession to NATO, in a historic decision that breaks more than eight decades of non-alignment.

The defense ministers of NATO countries will meet this weekend in Berlin to prepare the summit of alliance leaders, which will be held in Madrid at the end of June, and the possible accession of Finland could be on the agenda.

Russia had already threatened Finland and other countries to give up any attempt to join NATO, something it had also tried to deter in Ukraine with its invasion of the country.

The alliance, for its part, has always argued that the decision to join it rests exclusively with the 30 members and each interested country, and has rejected any interference from Russia.

This Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry reiterated the threats and pointed out that an eventual entry by Finland into the alliance “would force Russia to take retaliatory measures, both technical-military and of other nature, in order to stop the threats that would arise to the country”. their national security,” according to a statement reproduced by the state news agency RIA Novosti.

“Finland’s accession to NATO will create serious damage to Russian-Finnish bilateral relations and to the maintenance of stability and security in the Northern Europe region”, highlighted the portfolio.