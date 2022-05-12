NATO awaits Finland with an open door and trusts that its accession process will be very fast. The reaction of the secretary general of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, as soon as the declaration of the Finnish prime minister, Sanna Marin, and the country’s president, Sauli Niinistö, in favor of joining the military organization, was known, has been clear: “ I welcome the joint statement.” And, in addition, he added that the Nordic country, which shares more than 1,300 kilometers of border with Russia, will be received “warmly in NATO and its access process will be smooth and fast”.

The announcement of Marin and Niinistö has not been a surprise. Finnish public opinion, traditionally reluctant to join NATO and leave its traditional position of neutrality, has changed in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The threat from the great neighbor to the East has pushed this turn. And the political leaders of the country have also followed suit. Their statements in recent months made it clear that they were willing to take the step. And, finally, NATO has accompanied and encouraged them in this change.

The test of NATO’s encouragement to this movement in the current geopolitical alliances – pushed forward by the war – does not stop at the “warm welcome” declared this Thursday by Stoltenberg. Weeks ago he pointed out that the organization he coordinates is willing to study protection mechanisms for Sweden and Finland, if they finally take the step of requesting membership, for the time between the request and entry, when they would already be under the umbrella of the famous article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, the founding document that at that point ensures that an attack on one of the NATO members implies the reaction of all to defend it. “I am sure that we will find a way to resolve the concerns that they may have in relation to the period between the possible request and the final ratification,” stressed the Norwegian, whose mandate will be extended by one year in June.

Some of the movements and travels of Western leaders in recent days are also interpreted in this sense. For example, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has visited Stockholm and Helsinki this week and, in both cases, has signed mutual assistance agreements in the event of war or military catastrophe. Johnson’s statement in Finland when signing this pact clearly linked this step to war: “The Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed the equation of European security.”

A few days before, it had been the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, after meeting in Berlin with the prime ministers of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, and of Finland, Sanna Marin, who expressed himself in similar terms, especially about his support for the entry of both countries in the Alliance. At the end of that meeting, Marin was very clear about why she was willing to take this step: “The Russian attack has completely changed the security scenario. There is no going back.”

As Stoltenberg ratified this Thursday, the process of accession of Sweden and Finland to the Alliance can be fast because many of the demands that are demanded of those who have been applying for entry for a long time – such as Georgia – already meet them. The NATO Secretary General himself has previously stated that both Nordic countries have long since accredited their democratic standards and the rule of law, one of the requirements.

In the military sphere, the Finnish Armed Forces, for example, have their operational capacity very much greased with those of the members of the Alliance. Its troops regularly participate in military maneuvers and the weapons it has are compatible with those used in the organization. “They could easily integrate into the organization if they decide to take the step,” said the top NATO leader before Thursday’s statement.

And to all this we must add that even before the war began, in the multiple meetings of the allies in Brussels, the participation of Swedish and Finnish officials (Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs, and Prime Ministers) has been an uninterrupted constant which has led Stoltenberg to declare forcefully: “There are no countries closer to the coalition.”

