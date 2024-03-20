War in Ukraine, freezing shower for Zelensky: NATO has closed the coffers

The war in Ukraine it seems really close to a turning point, but in all likelihood it won't be the one to rejoice Zelensky but Putin. An extraordinary meeting took place yesterday Bornthe only goal was to collect resources economical for Kiev to whom they were promised 90 billion. But the outcome of the summit was a failure, only one will arrive. Defense representatives from over 50 countries – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – met at the Ramstein military base, in Germany. The Ukrainian Defense Contact Group, chaired by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austinhe collected less than 1 billion euros to support the Ukrainian war effort. In the same summits, in the past, a total of almost 90 billion euros in military aid for Kiev was announced. The United Stateslike the EU, have established a special chapter of balance for Ukraine: empty for months.

The 60 billion financing of dollars that the White House promised last autumn to Kiev – continues Il Fatto – still exists blocked in Congress. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Mike Johnson, refuses to put it on the agenda for the vote. “I think our allies are acutely aware of the our financial situation – a senior US official told the Reuters agency – and the Ukrainians know this more than anyone else, they have shortcomings because we are unable to supply them“. Kiev announced a Russia's new offensive for the beginning of May. Zelensky has made it known that it is his country short of men, vehicles and ammunition. But the money for Kiev is finished, yesterday there was the (almost) official confirmation.