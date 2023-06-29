Home page politics

Germany wants to provide Lithuania with an entire Bundeswehr brigade on NATO’s eastern flank. Criticism has been raised about Boris Pistorius’ plans.

Munich/Berlin/Rukla – The plan is ambitious: Germany wants to send 4,000 additional Bundeswehr soldiers to NATO’s eastern flank in Lithuania while the Ukraine war rages on. This was shared by the Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius (SPD) in the middle of the week during his visit to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius and to German troops in Rukla.

Bundeswehr Brigade for Lithuania? Boris Pistorius’ plans have met with criticism

The 63-year-old from Lower Saxony explained that the prerequisite for this was the creation of the necessary infrastructure for accommodating the soldiers and for exercise opportunities for the Lithuanians. But: Can the plans be implemented as presented?

The criticism of the planned stationing of an entire German brigade in the Baltic States was met with criticism and, according to one report, also with uncertainty in Pistorius’ Berlin ministry itself.

“Such uncoordinated advances unsettle not only our soldiers and our NATO partners, but also the Federal Ministry of Defense, which was completely surprised by the plans of its own minister,” said the Union’s defense policy spokesman in the Bundestag, Florian Hahn (CSU). Augsburg General. Pistorius must now deliver a viable concept “if his proposal is not to become an air number,” said the CSU politician and criticized the fact that the financing of such a large deployment of troops to the Baltic States was allegedly completely unclear.

Thousands of German soldiers for NATO partner Lithuania? CSU expresses criticism of Pistorius plan

“Pistorius wrote a bad check to the Lithuanians,” he said, questioning whether Lithuania is able to build an infrastructure with housing, kindergartens, schools, leisure facilities and shopping facilities. “Lithuania will not be able to do that on its own,” said the man from Munich. Previously he had Bundeswehrverband declares that it is necessary to station a complete brigade with battle tanks and other heavy equipment, there are still many unanswered questions. “Between the announcement and the realization there is now a lot of homework for Lithuania itself, but especially for our Ministry of Defence,” said the association’s chairman, André Wüstner Editorial network Germany (RND).

As also the Business Insider reported, statements by Pistorius’ State Secretary Nils Hilmer caused unrest in the said Ministry of Defense. At an event in front of employees, he explained that for a good error culture it is important “that everything does not always get out to the outside world, so his introduction. There is a need for better handling of confidential documents and official secrets”. The very ministry that has repeatedly been described as inefficient and too bureaucratic in recent years must now implement the ambitious defense policy plans of Pistorius and the Ampel federal government made up of SPD, Greens and FDP.

Bundeswehr on NATO’s eastern flank: German troops lead Lithuanian battle groups

The Bundeswehr is currently leading the NATO Battlegroup Lithuania of the enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) on the eastern flank of the alliance. The multinational battle group consists of 1,600 soldiers, around 900 of whom come from Germany. According to ZDF, the German armed forces are providing eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks and several Panzerhaubitzen 2000 at the Rukla site not far from the border with Belarus IPPEN.MEDIA Dutch and Norwegian CV 90 infantry fighting vehicles and Croatian Patria infantry fighting vehicles.

In addition, the Federal Republic is currently building up a rapid intervention brigade with up to 4,500 soldiers stationed in northern Germany for Lithuania, which would be relocated across the Baltic Sea in the event of a conflict. In total, this would be between 9,000 and 10,000 soldiers that Germany would hold back for the defense of the Baltic ally in order to meet its NATO obligations. (pm)