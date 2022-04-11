NATO | Professor: The Baltic Sea is a patchwork of security policy – it would be time for Finland to rethink its NATO profile

According to Professor of Strategy Tommi Koivula, bad times unite the NATO Alliance.

In Finland NATO membership of the military alliance is currently being considered.

Professor of Strategy at the National Defense College Tommi Koivulan In addition to thinking about NATO or not, Finland should also consider Finland’s role in the military alliance.

All NATO countries have their own backgrounds and special features that they want to take into account, Koivula emphasizes. According to him, no “generic NATO country” may even exist.

Finland also has special geopolitical features that other countries do not have.

As one Norway has been mentioned as a possible model country for Finland’s membership, which has itself restricted its activities in the alliance in order not to annoy Russia.

The Norwegian model has also been seen as restrictive and in line with Russia.

However, is Finland defensively closer to the Baltic countries than, for example, Norway?

“I don’t comment on that, but let’s just say our environment offers us a few paths to follow. Finland must listen to its own voice and consider the nature of possible membership and what it would mean for us. ”

Natoon the acceding countries have not entered any reservations in their accession treaties. It has not been necessary because NATO’s decision-making is always based on unanimity.

Koivula wrote two years ago (Suomen Kuvalehti, 20.4.2020) together with the researcher Heljä Ossan with an essay that considered what NATO country would be like in Finland.

Tommi Koivula

“A mature national NATO debate would require a more comprehensive discussion of the advantages, disadvantages, benefits and costs of membership, as well as a review of Finland’s security and defense policy identity and international role,” they wrote.

Koivula and Ossa had found several different “NATO profiles” within the NATO alliance.

They can be used to group NATO countries into informal groups based on their understanding of the security situation and their role in NATO.

One such is the Atlantic-oriented group, which sees security threats as global, which is why NATO should be ready to act globally. Countries in the group include the United States, Britain and Denmark.

The second group includes countries such as France, which emphasize the development of European defense cooperation.

The third group is the so-called five-article countries, which include Poland and the Baltic countries. Article 5 of the NATO Charter states that an attack on one member state is an attack on all.

These countries see Russia as a very concrete threat and emphasize the role of the Alliance in common defense.

The fourth group is the Mediterranean member states, which see the biggest security threats coming from the Middle East and North Africa.

In addition, there are a number of countries that differ from all the previous ones, such as Turkey.

Finland It is interesting that the profile of Norway and Denmark in NATO is different.

“The Baltic Sea district is a real patchwork from a safety point of view. We have Denmark, which has often been inclined towards the United States and which is extremely loyal and compatible with many US interests, ”Koivula apricots.

Koivula recalls how there has always been a small and very efficient Danish team in the worst places in various crisis areas around the world ”.

“Then we have Norway, on the other hand, which is also a strongly transatlantic country with a positive orientation towards the United States and Britain, but which, due to its neighborhood with Russia, has imposed quite strong restrictions on its own NATO membership.”

Koivula thinks Denmark wanted a close alliance with the United States, especially because of Greenland and the northern seas. Norway, on the other hand, has a more sensitive relationship with Russia.

“Then there are the Baltic countries and Poland, which emphasize Article Five and Russia’s threat. And Germany, which sometimes seems to strike a balance between dialogue with the United States on the one hand and France on the other, and a critical dialogue with the United States. “

Koivula points out that there are many different stations in a small geographical area. Finland can study from its own national perspective how such different solutions have been reached.

Koivulan according to many, during the Cold War, NATO could appear more cohesive and intact. However, he refutes the views on past unity:

“Nonsense. Equally, then, a hand was shaken within the alliance on many matters. France got angry at something, the United States at times. The doors banged as we headed in different directions, until we got back together when the next crisis came. ”

“A security organization in many states is characterized by a constant variety of voices and weights within it. The intergovernmental organization will have to coordinate them. ”

During the war in Ukraine, NATO has acted in unison and the Member States’ own interests have been pushed aside.

Koivula considers this to be NATO’s great strength.

“Based on experience to date, NATO is straightening its ranks in times of crisis. NATO has a strong culture that when there is a major crisis, the ranks tend to condense and differences of opinion, line differences and national preferences are pushed out for a while, ”he says.

“Bad times bring the alliance together.”