NATO Process | The Turkish parliament will discuss Finland’s NATO ratification this or next week

The speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly said the matter would be dealt with as soon as possible.

Turkey the parliament, i.e. the great national assembly, will be chaired by the speaker Mustafa Şentopin to process Finland’s NATO application this or next week. This is reported by the Turkish news agency Anadolu Agency.

“It will be discussed as soon as possible, I don’t know the agenda, but if not this week, then next week,” Şentop said.

Turkey is the only member country of the military alliance that has not yet ratified Finland’s application for membership. On Monday evening, the Hungarian Parliament voted 182-6 in favor of the ratification of Finland’s membership.

However, the dates for processing the application stated by Turkey have come and gone several times. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has, however, recommended to the parliament the acceptance of Finland’s membership.