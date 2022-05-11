NATO | Prime Minister Mar’s visit to Japan – Live broadcast of the press conference soon

HS follows Finland’s NATO decision.

Finland will make a decision in the coming days to apply for NATO membership. HS follows the historical twists and turns of security policy moment by moment in this matter.

That is how it works According to HS data:

President Sauli Niinistö is due to announce its own NATO position on Thursday, May 12th. It is expected to be positive. Also the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) position is expected at the same times.

The actual application decision will be made by the President and the Board on Sunday, May 15th.

After that, Parliament will consider the matter and Finland will notify NATO that it is willing to become an invited member.

The aim is for Sweden and Finland to apply for NATO as simultaneously as possible.