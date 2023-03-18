NATO | President Niinistö on the NATO timetable in Ykkösaamu: “We are wiser around Easter”

President Sauli Niinistö says that he is “relieved at this point” about the progress of the membership process.

President Sauli Niinistö said on Saturday in Ylen’s Ykkösaamu that he was “somewhat relieved” about the progress of the NATO process.

“It’s a relief, but you have to remember that this is a longer process, which is still going on,” Niinistö stated.

Niinistö did not take a direct stand on that in the broadcast, because Finland could be a member of NATO.

Niinistö the country’s president visited Turkey on Friday and Saturday Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as a guest. During the visit, Erdoğan announced that Turkey plans to ratify Finland’s NATO membership before the country’s April 14 parliamentary elections.

“Turkey should act in that time, otherwise it will take quite a long time due to Turkey’s election break,” Niinistö estimated on Saturday.

“In the best possible case, then around Easter we will be wiser.”

According to Niinistö, before the parliamentary elections held in Finland on April 2nd, it is “hardly” possible to become a member.

Read more: Erdoğan announced that Turkey would ratify Finland’s NATO membership, the White House also called for Sweden’s acceptance – HS followed Niinistö’s visit to Turkey

Sweden towards Turkey’s message was not as favorable. Among other things, Erdoğan criticized the demonstrations organized by Kurdish groups in Sweden and demanded that the country hand over persons it considers terrorists to Turkey.

Read more: In his press conference, Erdoğan continued to criticize Sweden in harsh words

“Finland really longs for Sweden to become a member too,” Niinistö repeated the position he already gave on Friday on Saturday.

Niinistö says that he has discussed the topic several times with the Swedish national team management in the past week.

Erdoğan’s According to Niinistö, the dialogue with

“If I wore a hat now, I would never have had to pick it up,” Niinistö described the conversations with Turki.

“I have never come across a situation where I should have been begging for something separately.”