NATO | President Niinistö left the door open to the US base in Finland

Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen (KOK) does not want to assess whether the base mentioned by President Sauli Niinistö has been on the table in the negotiations.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö on Thursday did not rule out the possibility that the United States would have a permanent base on Finnish soil, if one were to be offered to Finland.

Niinistö was asked about him and the US president Joe Biden at a joint press conference on Thursday evening.

“We are currently discussing DCA [Yhdysvaltain ja Suomen välinen puolustusyhteistyö­sopimus] and many things are still open, but we are open to discussion and I know that our partner is also very open”, Niinistö answered the question about possible bases.

“So we’ll see,” Niinistö concluded his answer to the question.

Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) takes a stance on Niinistö’s comment with few words.

“We are preparing the agreement together with the United States and all matters related to it are now on the table and in preparation together with the Defense Forces,” Häkkänen tells HS.

“We have close cooperation with the United States on all substantive issues.”

Häkkänen did not want to assess whether there has been a proposal from the United States for such a base.

“The basis of everything is what President Biden also stated. Both parties want to strengthen Pohjola’s security with these contractual structures.”

DCA Agreement or defense cooperation agreement is between Finland and the United States under negotiation agreement.

If implemented, it would, among other things, give the US armed forces the opportunity to use Finnish soil and bases without obstacles for training and storing material.

There is no universal definition of base.

There is no exact clarity about what the base mentioned by Niinistö could mean in practice, and Häkkänen did not want HS to evaluate it either.

In theory, the agreement could define, for example, what kind of infrastructure can be built on Finnish soil and who would be responsible for the maintenance of the structures.

The central goal of the defense cooperation agreement is to define such issues in advance so that defense cooperation between the countries runs more smoothly.

In public previously there has been little discussion about bilateral base solutions related to the DCA agreement.

On the other hand, NATO bases under NATO have been discussed and the coalition has pushed for such a thing in Finland.

A NATO base refers to a heavier base linked to the NATO command structure.

“We must purposefully promote a solution where permanent multinational operations of NATO could be located in Finland, such as a regional command center or a competence center for the Arctic region”, then chairman of the party’s parliamentary group, current minister of the environment Kai Mykkänen (cook) presented last summer.

The Left Alliance knocked out its chairman Li Andersson’s at that time, the presentation was fully voiced, the center, on the other hand, was cautious about it.