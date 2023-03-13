NATO | President Niinistö: A clear message from Orbán that Hungary will not be the last to ratify Finland’s NATO membership

If Western countries get the impression that China supports Russia, it will destroy China’s reputation, Niinistö said in an interview with the American Fox News.

12.3. 21:48

President Sauli Niinistö says that he got the Prime Minister of Hungary in his conversation Viktor Orbán with this clear message that Hungary is not the last to ratify Finland’s NATO membership. Niinistö told about it in the news published by the American Fox News channel on Sunday in the interview.

Niinistö also said in the interview that he believed in the progress of ratifications of NATO membership.

“I am optimistic, and soon we will have a full voice among our partners,” Niinistö said.

Niinistö was also asked about Finland’s military aid to Ukraine. The President reminded that Finland has not provided more details about the arms aid to Ukraine, so that information about the material used for Finland’s defense would not be leaked.

Niinistö, however, described the equipment sent as weapons assistance as “heavy”.

China’s Niinistö said the approaching distance between Russia and Russia was a problem.

“China should understand that if Europe and the United States get the impression that China supports Russia, it would destroy China’s reputation,” Niinistö said in an interview.

Niinistö said that it is good for China to remember that people’s opinions in a free world are also important for the policies that are made.

“China wants to trade with Europe and the United States. If they destroy their reputation, there is no business. China has to take that into account,” Niinistö said.