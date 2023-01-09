In the event of a direct military clash with Russia and its allies, the Western countries will face defeat. This was stated on January 9 by a specialist in Eastern Europe Professor Leonardo Dini in an interview Atlantico.

“NATO, the US and Europe may, paradoxically, be defeated. At best, they will achieve a pyrrhic victory – that is, formally they will win, but with wild losses, primarily with damage to their authority, ”Dini believes.

According to him, if Russia, China, North Korea, India, Turkey and Iran unite, then the victory of such an alliance over NATO is inevitable. The reason for this is the depletion of the military stocks of the West, which transferred most of its weapons to Ukraine, the expert explained.

In the event of a direct collision with the Russian Federation, the block will urgently need to restore reserves, which will take too much time and money, the specialist is sure.

On January 7, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Maria Butina, announced Ukraine’s recognition that today Russia is opposed to all of NATO.

So she commented on the statement of the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov that the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are carrying out the NATO mission, participating in the conflict with Moscow.

At the end of December 2022, Turkish commentator Bercan Tutar noted that Western countries were afraid to enter into direct conflict with Russia, choosing to sacrifice Ukraine to achieve their own goals regarding Moscow.

Also this month, U.S. Judge Andrew Napolitano declared Ukraine a “second Vietnam” for the United States and pointed to the dangers of continued financial and military support for Kyiv.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

