NATO | Politico: Trump swore to EU leaders that under his leadership, the US would not defend Europe from attack

NATO is dead and the US is leaving it, Trump told Ursula von der Leyen, according to Internal Trade Commissioner Thierry Breton.

of the United States previous president Donald Trump swore to the president of the EU Commission For Ursula von der Leyenthat the United States would not defend Europe militarily, told EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton According to Politico magazine.

“You have to understand that if Europe is attacked, we will never come to help and support you,” Trump said, according to Breton, to von der Leyen at the Davos Economic Forum in 2020, when he was still US president.

“By the way, NATO is dead, and we're leaving, we're leaving NATO,” Trump continued, according to Breton.

French Breton was involved in the private meeting between Trump and the German von der Leyen, as was the then EU trade commissioner, the Irish Phil Hogan.

Breton spoke about it on Tuesday at an EU Parliament event in Brussels. He said that Trump also claimed that Germany owed the United States $400 billion because Germany's defense budget had not covered its NATO commitments.

Breton the revelations are apt to increase European leaders' worries about Trump's possible return to the US presidency in January 2025.

Trump is the overwhelming favorite for the Republican nomination for the US presidential election, which will be held next November. The primary campaign begins next Monday in Iowa.

