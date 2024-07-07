NATO | Politico: Joe Biden’s condition worries NATO allies

NATO|However, Joe Biden is considered a more stable leader than Donald Trump during the important NATO summit.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Biden’s condition worries allies during the NATO summit. Concern was raised by Biden’s fighting in the last election debate. Uncertainty about the future policy of the United States has caused some European countries to bear even more responsibility for their own defense.

of the United States The 81-year-old president Joe Biden condition during the NATO summit also worries NATO allies, says Politico in his extensive article.

Politico interviewed twenty people participating in the preparation of the summit from different countries of the defense alliance.

The interviewees, who spoke anonymously, state that the 78-year-old Donald Trump is a more unpleasant option for them than Biden, who maintains a stable NATO-allied relationship and helping Ukraine.

However, the interviewees wondered if Biden is already too fragile to beat Trump.

Take care was particularly aroused by Biden’s fight against Trump in last week’s election debate.

Biden has done better in his public appearances since then, although the old stuttering problem brings occasional problems.

For example, Biden had time to mess up his words in a radio interview and call himself a “black woman”, when the purpose was to remind that he elected a black woman as the first president, i.e. Horrible Harris Vice President of the United States.

Some of Europe’s leaders have also expressed their concerns by name. For example, the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk is stated after arguing that the situation is problematic.

NATO summit held from Tuesday to Thursday.

Biden will host the meeting and give the anticipated NATO speech on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will lead a meeting of more than thirty NATO leaders and host a gala dinner.

Long meetings continue on Thursday. After this, Biden will hold a press conference.

Biden’s coping is now being monitored very closely both in the United States and NATO countries.

At the same time, the uncertainty about the future policy of the United States has already made some European countries bear even more responsibility for their own defense.

Trump has said that Russia can do in Europe “what the hell do you want” for NATO countries that do not “pay their bills”.

He probably meant NATO countries that do not meet the agreed goal and invest at least two percent of the budget in defense.

Finland has reached this goal, as have more than 20 other NATO countries.

For example, Spain, Italy, Slovenia and Canada are still behind the target.

“We’re talking more about our own defense because it looks like Trump is going to be president again,” one of the interviewees told Politico.

Previously also for example Bloomberg has written about the concerns of NATO allies regarding Biden’s health.