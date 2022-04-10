The organization’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, told the British newspaper that the alliance “needs to adapt to a new reality”.

THE NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) plans to a permanent military presence on its borders. The aim is to prevent a future Russian attack, said the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with the British newspaper Telegraph.

According to Stoltenberg, the organization was “in the midst of a very fundamental transformation” that will reflect “long term consequences” of the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For the British newspaper, the Secretary-General stated that “regardless of when, how, the war in Ukraine ends, there are already long-term consequences” for the safety of the organization’s members.



“NATO needs to adapt to this new reality. And that is exactly what we are doing.”said Stoltenberg.

On Thursday (7.Apr.2022), Stoltenberg said that Putin wants “control all Ukraine”.

On the occasion, he announced a process of military protection together with military commanders of the allied countries, to “Re-establish long-term deterrence and defense”.

In the 7th week of the war in Europe, the number of refugees from Ukraine has already exceeded 4 million. The data confirms the estimate by the UNHCR (UN Refugee Agency), carried out at the beginning of the conflict that started on February 24th.