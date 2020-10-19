NATO sees space as a future battlefield. A space center is therefore to be built in Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate.

BRUSSELS dpa | NATO is pressing ahead with its preparations for the alliance’s defense in space. According to information from the German Press Agency and the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, the defense ministers of the 30 member states want to announce the construction of a space center this Thursday. It is to be affiliated to the NATO air force command in Ramstein, Rhineland-Palatinate, and above all to serve as a coordination point for space surveillance.

In future, information about possible threats against satellites could flow together in Ramstein. It is also conceivable that the Space Center will later be expanded into a command center for defense measures. Ramstein was last in the headlines when U-President Donald Trump announced that he would withdraw a large number of GIs from Germany. Many of the US soldiers are stationed in Ramstein.

According to information from the German Press Agency, a kind of think tank for NATO’s space activities is also to be set up shortly. Kalkar in North Rhine-Westphalia and Toulouse in France were recently discussed as locations for the so-called competence center. The Joint Air Power Competence Center (JAPCC) is already based in Kalkar. Toulouse advertises that the French national space command is currently being set up there.

NATO’s plans are the result of the fundamental decision made last year to declare space a separate area of ​​operations. The resolution enables NATO, for example, to request the Allies to use capacities for satellite communication or image data transfer. In addition, the decision has led to even more intensive discussions in the alliance about the case in which possible attacks from or in space should be treated as an alliance case in the future.

Fear of anti-satellite weapons

“NATO has no intention of stationing weapons in space, but we have to ensure that our missions and operations have the appropriate support,” said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg last year on the subject. For example, space is of crucial importance for early warning systems, communication and navigation.

The Norwegian was alluding to the fact that NATO is increasingly dependent on technology in space. Communication during military operations takes place via satellites, they are used for reconnaissance and espionage as well as for navigation systems. Conversely, this means that an attack on satellites of the NATO states could considerably reduce their defense capabilities.

In addition, attacks on satellites could be used in the event of a war to paralyze parts of public life. For example, the processing of cashless payment transactions or navigation systems for road, sea and air traffic could be severely impaired.

In addition to the NATO country USA, countries such as Russia, China and India have recently significantly expanded their capabilities in space. Russia caused a sensation this year with several tests of anti-satellite weapons, after India had successfully tested an anti-satellite missile by shooting down its own satellite last year.

The US armed forces had also put their new command command for operations in space into operation in 2019. “When it comes to defending America, it is not enough just to have an American presence in space,” said US President Donald Trump at the time. “We must have American supremacy in space.” The enemies of the US could use new technology to attack satellites in orbit around the earth, which satellites “are crucial for our operations on the battlefield and for our lives at home”.