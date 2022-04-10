The Telegraph newspaper quoted NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg as saying that the alliance is planning a permanent military presence on its borders with the aim of countering any future Russian attack.

In an interview with the newspaper, Stoltenberg said that NATO was “in the midst of a very fundamental transformation”.

“What we are seeing now is a new reality… for European security. So we are now asking our military leaders to present options for what we call a reset, a plan for long-term adaptation to NATO,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.

Stoltenberg also said that decisions on the reset would be made at the NATO summit in Madrid in June.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine triggered the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War Two and prompted Western countries to rethink their defense policy.