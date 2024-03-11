Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

NATO is capable of defending itself, says a general, referring to the 20,000 soldiers who practice translating on the Vistula. Putin should be warned.

Gdansk – Every tank that rolls, every ship that leaves, every plane that takes off “sends a message,” said German Brigadier General Gunnar Brügner – this is how he is quoted as saying Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. 20,000 soldiers from nine NATO countries, including Germany, Poland, France, the USA and Great Britain, are taking part in the “Dragon 24” exercise near the village of Korzeniewo, around 70 kilometers south of the Polish city of Gdansk, until March 14th. The Vistula is more than 300 meters wide at this point and can become a deadly trap for military translation of people and material – currents, weather, coordination between soldiers with different native languages ​​- and in an emergency, possibly under enemy fire. Not a given. This is practiced in the “Dragon 24” maneuver.

“Bridge equipment from the engineer troops is always necessary when the operation requires the movement of our own forces. For example, when attacking, delaying or simply marching forces from one place to another,” says Lieutenant Colonel Florian Loges from the German-British Pioneer Bridge Battalion 130 in the Bundeswehr podcast Inquired. In Central and Eastern Europe it can be expected that a larger river will have to be crossed every 40 to 60 kilometers. If there aren't enough crossings available, the troops would have to create their own. “And that’s what the pioneers are for.” Loge’s pioneers are there in Poland.

Exercise in Poland: No military disaster like that of the Russians in Ukraine

“Dragon 24” is part of the “Steadfast Defender 24” maneuver group, the largest military exercise of the North Atlantic defense alliance since the Cold War, and at the same time its hot phase. A total of 90,000 forces are involved, 3,500 vehicles, all 31 member states plus Sweden. Only the partial exercise “Dragon 24” deploys 2,774 vehicles; Poland alone provides 15,000 soldiers. “We are now also seeing in the Ukraine war: Where there are wide bodies of water, front lines are developing,” says German pioneer officer Florian Loges from the North Rhine-Westphalia site in Minden.

Ready to defend Poland: German and British pioneers from Minden take part in the “Dragon 24” maneuver. With a total of almost 20,000 forces from various NATO partners. © IMAGO/Dominika Zarzycka/SOPA Images

According to media reports, an example of this occurred in the first days of the Ukrainian war on the Siversky Donets River, a tributary of the Don in eastern Ukraine near Lysychansk Mirror has reported. There a Russian combat unit tried to cross the river using pontoon bridges. But the artillery battalion of the 17th Ukrainian Tank Brigade attacked the temporary bridges with its 122-millimeter howitzers – with devastating consequences for the Russian unit, which consisted of around 1,000 men and around 50 vehicles. The Mirror refers to the US magazine Forbes, according to which about three dozen tanks and other armored vehicles were destroyed. In addition, the pontoon bridge was also destroyed. According to a report by CNN the Russians tried to build a second pontoon bridge. But the Ukrainians also destroyed these – satellite images indicated this.

Steadtfast Defender: Protect and defend every inch of NATO territory The “Dragon 24” exercise falls under “Steadfast Defender 2024” – the largest NATO exercise in decades. “Steadfast Defender 2024” tests the alliance’s new regional defense plans with forces practicing rapid deployment and combat in both Norway and Poland. It allows Allies to demonstrate their ability to command and control large ground, air and naval forces over long distances in the Euro-Atlantic region. 90,000 armed forces from all 32 allies are involved in “Steadfast Defender 2024”, including the new NATO ally Sweden. It is carried out in various NATO countries and demonstrates the alliance's readiness to protect and defend every inch of allied territory. See also Large-scale rescue operation for Dutch people along the coast of Albania Source: NATO

“We are demonstrating in Poland what capabilities we have, and we are combining that with the determination to use them should that become necessary,” says Gunnar Brügner. As a German brigadier general, he is jointly responsible for the exercise. The entire Steadfast Defender exercise will run until May 2024.

Deployment on the Vistula: Pioneers from Minden practice on the front line

The German/British Pioneer Bridge Battalion 130 is also taking part in Poland. A total of three crossing points are planned for the exercise to simultaneously cross the Vistula. The exercises include precise loading and unloading as well as safe crossing under your own protection. The more transitions there are, the less momentum would be lost in a counterattack. “Crossing waters and the preparations required to do so require a lot of concentration from everyone. We pioneers must ensure that the battle groups are highly mobile through the water zone and do not stall. The opponent also knows this moment,” says Loges.

The Bundeswehr's pioneer troops currently have around 6,200 active soldiers. Crossing water is a core skill of pioneers, says Bundeswehr Brigadier General Uwe Becker in the Bundeswehr podcast Inquired; He points out that the issue is broader than just transferring to pontoons and requires complex planning and combined arms combat. A failure would deprive a forward or downward movement of momentum.

Emergency at the border: Poles expect Russian attack at the Suwałki Gap

And the movements between Russia and NATO will undoubtedly pass through Poland. Even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Poland was an important country for the defense of the eastern flank from NATO's perspective, says Justyna Gotkowsk, deputy director of the Warsaw think tank Center for Eastern Studies compared to the German one Heinrich Böll Foundation. The USA expanded its military presence in Poland and created a base for an American armored brigade and for other units of the command structures on NATO's eastern flank. Poland's role in the region is comparable to the role that Germany plays for the USA in Europe, or played as a point of contact with the GDR before the reunification of Germany. Poland became an important logistical and operational hub for Europe and the USA after February 24, 2022. The airport in Rzeszów is sometimes compared to that of Ramstein, as it delivers military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

A flashpoint bordering Poland ultimately becomes a bottleneck between the opposing blocs: the Suwałki Gap is the name of the narrow strip of land that connects the two NATO partners Lithuania and Poland – flanked by Russian and Belarusian territory. 65 kilometers as the crow flies separate the Russian exclave in Kaliningrad from Moscow's partner Belarus. This is a bottleneck that connects the Baltics with the rest of NATO and could become a highway for Russian troops to the west – according to the US magazine Politico This area is currently the “most dangerous place in the world”.

In fact, Vladimir Putin had already warned against maneuvers in Poland in 2021. The Russian president has said his country is “concerned” about NATO military exercises on the Russian border. “All of this represents a threat to us,” he is quoted as saying Editorial network Germany. Poland is one of Ukraine's most committed supporters and has also taken in almost a million war refugees from its eastern neighbor. The EU and NATO member is one of the countries that feel particularly threatened by Russia because of their situation. Many Poles fear that one day they could face a fate similar to that of the people of Ukraine, who have now been confronted with a Russian war of aggression for more than two years. The message of the “Dragon 24” exercise is clear, says NATO General Brügner: “We are ready to defend Poland.” (Karsten Hinzmann)