NATO | Pentagon spokesman Kirby on the BBC: The United States can support Finland during NATO application if needed – Comment was spectacularly reported in Russia

The United States According to the Ministry of Defense, there is no obstacle for the United States to assist Finland or Sweden during NATO membership applications if assistance is requested. The director of communications of the Ministry of Defense spoke about the matter John Kirby In an interview with the BBC.

Kirby was asked whether the United States would send military troops to support Finland or Sweden if either country were attacked.

“I don’t want to start speculating because there’s no reason for that to happen. Finland and Sweden have very modern armed forces, with which we are pleased to co-operate. We train together regularly. If they need more capacity or support during the NATO application and membership process, we in the United States are confident that we will have a level of relationship with both countries that will allow us to provide them with more support if they need it. ”

Kirbyn the comment drew attention especially in Russia. For example, the Russians Life, Lenta and RenTV said that the United States has promised to help Finland in the event of a military attack on Finland while Finland’s membership application process is pending.

Also comment on the comment Riafan sitewhich is linked to a troll factory that makes money out of money in St. Petersburg.

Kirby’s comment is significant in Russia, as one of the key messages in Russia’s state media has been that NATO and its largest member state, the United States, are proactive and want to threaten Russia.

For example Evening News has written in more detail about the kind of messages and images the Russian media wants to convey about NATO and Finland.

BBC’s In the interview, John Kirby also emphasized that Russia does not decide whether Finland and Sweden will become members of NATO, but that membership matters are the decisions of sovereign states. According to Kirby, Russian rhetoric is worrying, and everyone must take it seriously.

Russian media outlets such as Lenta and RenTV made no mention of Kirby’s speeches on Russian rhetoric.

Russian news articles also repeated, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Sauli Niinistö conversation on the phone on Saturday. For example Izvestijan According to Putin, the rejection of the policy of neutrality has a negative effect on the carefully built and mutually beneficial neighborhood relations between Finland and Russia.

In Russia Finland’s official attempt to apply for NATO membership on Sunday became the main news. News agency Tass and RT’s English-language website aimed at influencing the Russian state abroad press conferencewith President Niinistö and the Prime Minister Sanna Marin told about Finland’s decision to apply for NATO membership.

However, the same thing happened elsewhere in the world: Finland was on the front pages of the American news channel CNN as well as the British broadcaster BBC.

Editor-in-Chief of Dagens Nyheter in Sweden Peter Wolodarski headline home page their comments On Finland’s membership application: “Putin made a historic mistake”.