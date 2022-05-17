NATO | Parliament is expected to vote today on Finland’s application to NATO

Monday’s broadcast debate lasted more than 14 hours, with almost every MP wanting to speak.

Parliament is likely to vote today on Finland’s application to NATO. Yesterday’s referendum debate continued for almost half past one at night, when almost every Member of Parliament wanted to speak.

The debate, which began in the morning, lasted more than 14 hours and involved a total of 212 speeches in Parliament.

The Foreign Affairs Committee completed its report on Tuesday morning, several of its members said on Twitter. In its report, the committee proposes, as expected, Finland’s accession to NATO. According to MPs, the committee was unanimous.

The feedback debate is scheduled to take place in the sitting starting at 12 noon. The matter shall be put to the vote if, during the debate, a proposal is made which differs from the committee’s report and which is supported. This has been considered probable.

After Parliament has expressed its position, the Government will make a formal proposal, which will be formally approved by the President. Finland’s application will then be submitted to NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

The Government is prepared to convene for its own session shortly after the parliamentary deliberations are completed.

President Sauli Niinistö is going to Sweden on Tuesday for a two – day state visit, where he has a fairly tight program. However, the President may, if necessary, take the decision to apply for Finland’s NATO membership from his trip to Sweden, the Chancellor of Justice said. Tuomas Pöysti to STT yesterday.