Sunday, May 1, 2022
NATO | Orpo Yle: Simultaneous NATO application with Sweden “seems like a herd shelter”

April 30, 2022
The recent chairman of the Defense Committee sees that applying for two countries at the same time would streamline the NATO process.

Coalition Party chairman Petteri Orpo believes that Sweden’s simultaneous application for NATO membership with Finland would also streamline Finland’s possible membership process.

Sweden recently brought forward the completion of its security policy report in order to keep its NATO process on schedule with Finland.

“It is excellent that this gas is currently being pressed in Sweden. It is definitely a sensible solution for us to both join, ”Orpo, who was elected chairman of the Parliamentary Defense Committee this week, said in Yle’s Ykkösaam on Saturday.

“It is also in Finland’s interest that NATO’s 30 member countries process Finland’s and Sweden’s applications at the same time. They are separate applications because we make our own decisions, but at the same time on the table. It makes it even clearer to NATO countries that two strong Nordic countries, Western democracies, want to join NATO. I think it will speed up the process. ”

See also  The sixth wave continues to accelerate: 372,000 new diagnoses bring the incidence to 2,295 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

At the moment, it seems that Finland and Sweden will announce their willingness to join NATO around mid-May. Orpo hopes that the national decision will be ready by the time President Sauli Niinistö pays a state visit to Sweden on 17-18 November. May.

The protocol on Finland’s accession to NATO may then be signed fairly quickly, but in any case there will be a ratification process in the parliaments of NATO member states that will take at least months. Orpo believes that even in that situation, it would be beneficial for Finland to be in the same boat as Sweden.

“During that time, yes, together we will be better able to respond to potential threats to us. It’s like bringing a herd of protection to us when we’re both there at the time. ”

