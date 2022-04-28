“If they decide to apply for accession, Finland and Sweden will be warmly welcomed and I expect the pace of the process to be fast,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.

He indicated that he intends to speak with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö later today.

Stoltenberg added that he was sure that arrangements could be made for the transitional period between the submission of the request by the two countries and until formal ratification in the parliaments of the 30 member states of the alliance.

“I am confident that there are ways to get through the transition period in a way that is good enough and acceptable to Finland and Sweden,” he said.

Russia has a 1,330 km border with Finland, while Sweden is not far from the Russian border.

Russia had threatened to deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in Kaliningrad if the two countries joined the alliance.