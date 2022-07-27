NATO | One Republican senator is trying to delay the quick ratification of Finland’s NATO membership

According to Senator Rand Paul, only the US Congress can decide on a declaration of war, even if it is an attack on a NATO country.

Finland and the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership may be delayed in the US Senate because of one senator. Reported about it online magazine Politico.

Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul believes that security guarantees under the fifth article of the military alliance NATO require Congress to declare war. Paul wants the Senate to vote on an amendment to the ratification treaty, even though his own party hopes memberships will move quickly.

In practice, the amendment vote would only delay the rapid ratification of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership, which has progressed even in the United States exceptionally fast.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has emphatically stated that the Senate should have the matter dealt with urgently before the August 5 adjournment.

Fast-track processing requires a yes vote from all 100 senators. All Senate Democrats favor fast-track processing.

“It is absolutely important that we vote [Suomen ja Ruotsin] On getting into NATO before we go on recess,” McConnell told Politico last Thursday.

The approval of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership requires a two-thirds majority. The support of 67 senators is enough for this, which is expected to be clearly exceeded.

Military alliance Article 5 of the NATO Treaty practically means that an attack on one member country is an attack on all NATO countries. Thus, the other member countries must defend the country under attack.

In effect, Senator Paul wants an amendment to the Senate’s ratification agreement emphasizing that only the US Congress can declare war, even if it is an attack on NATO.

Paul proposed a similar amendment to the agreement already at the committee level, but it was completely defeated. It is likely that this would also happen in the Senate.

Paul has blocked senate decisions before. Earlier this summer, he delayed a $40 billion Ukraine aid package that eventually passed the Senate.

Known as a libertarian, Paul is skeptical of military alliances.

The senator has said that he condemns Russia’s war of aggression, but he has demanded a discussion about the benefits of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership for the United States.