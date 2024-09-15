Bauer called permission for Kyiv to strike deep into Russia justified

Allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) to strike deep into Russia with Western long-range weapons is justified from a military point of view, said Rob Bauer, head of the NATO Military Committee.

According to him, in accordance with the provisions on armed conflicts, any country that is attacked has the right to self-defense, which is not limited to the borders of that country.

From a military point of view, there are good reasons to do this, to weaken the enemy, his logistics, supplies of fuel and ammunition to the front. This must be stopped if possible. Rob Bauer Chairman of the NATO Military Committee

Bauer stressed that countries that provide weapons to Kyiv also have the right to set certain limits for their use, as they feel responsible for these weapons, which is why political discussions arise.

Zelensky to ask Biden for permission to carry out strikes

As the German newspaper Bild has learned, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the United States in the coming weeks and meet with the country’s President Joe Biden.

According to the publication, Zelensky plans to present his strategy to Biden and US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Among other things, he intends to ask his American counterpart to lift the ban on strikes deep into Russia with Western long-range weapons.

At the same time, The Times newspaper’s sources in the White House claim that Biden does not intend to give Kyiv permission to use long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia until Zelensky presents him with his “winning” plan.

Russia knows that the decision to strike has already been made

As Deputy Head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov stated on September 14, Moscow knows that the West has already made a decision on strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces deep into Russian territory.

We know that the relevant decisions were made some time ago and signals of this kind were transmitted to Kyiv. Sergey Ryabkov Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry

The diplomat recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin “extremely clearly” outlined his position on these actions by Western countries.

Putin stated that allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to strike deep into Russia with Western long-range weapons would mean direct involvement of NATO in the conflict. He stressed that a possible decision by the West would change “the entire nature of the conflict.” The Russian leader also added that Russia “will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created for the country.”