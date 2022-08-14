Monday, August 15, 2022
NATO | On Monday, Prime Minister Marin will participate in the meeting of the Nordic Prime Ministers in Oslo, the topic of which will be the development of defense cooperation

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2022
in World Europe
At the meeting of the prime ministers of the Nordic countries, Finland is supposed to emphasize what kind of opportunities Finland’s and Sweden’s future membership in NATO offers for the security of Northern Europe.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) will participate in the traditional informal summer meeting of the Nordic prime ministers today, Monday. The meeting will be held in Oslo, the capital of Norway.

During the meeting day, the prime ministers also have a joint meeting with the German Chancellor By Olaf Scholz with. Marin also has a one-on-one conversation with the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støren with.

Nordic the main topic of the meeting of prime ministers is the development of Nordic defense cooperation when Finland and Sweden join the defense alliance NATO, of which the other Nordic countries are already members.

A diplomatic source tells HS that the purpose of the meeting is to emphasize what new opportunities Finland’s and Sweden’s future NATO membership offers for the security of Northern Europe. Defense cooperation will change a lot when all the Nordic countries are in the scope of joint defense planning in the future.

According to the source, Finland and Sweden want to send a message at the meeting: the added value of the countries to NATO is that their membership strengthens the entire defense alliance. According to the Prime Minister’s staff, this is a very important message for Turkey, for example.

One purpose of the meeting is also to send a strong signal to Russia. The meeting will probably also discuss China’s influence on international security and how the Nordic countries relate to China.

Another important topic is the protection of the seas and the promotion of renewable energy, for example by deepening cooperation in the field of sustainable and climate-neutral energy solutions.

