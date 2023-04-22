NATO | NRK: Stoltenberg, who is preparing to quit, will “probably” continue as NATO’s secretary general

“I have no plans other than to finish my job at NATO in the fall,” Stoltenberg assured on Friday.

Military alliance NATO’s long-time Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is “probably” continuing to lead NATO, says Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

NRK bases its information on sources from NATO and the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Every day it seems less and less likely that a candidate will be found who will be ready by the fall,” said an anonymous source interviewed by NRK.

Stoltenberg’s original role as secretary-general has already been extended three times before, and he has been in his position for almost nine years, pointed out NATO spokesman Oana Lungescu recently. His term is set to end next October.

Stoltenberg himself has assured that he has no intention of extending his task any longer.

“I have no plans other than to finish my work at NATO in the fall, as planned. I have been there twice as long as I intended,” Stoltenberg said on Friday, according to NRK.

Guesses Stoltenberg’s followers have been common in the Western press for a long time. There are also general speculations that Stoltenberg’s head would be turned again.

The German newspaper Welt am Sonntag, for example told in February, referring to diplomatic sources, that the member countries of the military alliance are continuing through Stoltenberg until April 2024. NATO will celebrate its 75th anniversary in Washington at the beginning of next April.

Stoltenberg’s continuation has often been justified by the fact that he is considered to have been a very successful Secretary General and that NATO needs stability when Russia is waging its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Many successor candidate names have been circulated in the rumor market, such as the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark RutteBritish Defense Secretary Ben WallacePrime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas and Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Chrystia Freeland.

However, there are difficulties in finding a person who would be suitable for all NATO countries. For example, Kallas, who sharply criticizes Russia, may be too angular for France, who may have the desire to build a diplomatic solution for the end of the war, Foreign Policy magazine said in February.

Secretary General of the Norwegian Atlantic Committee think tank Kate Hansen stated to NRK that the United States wants Stoltenberg to continue, and there would have been no consensus on his successor candidates.

“There is a lot of evidence that Jens Stoltenberg will remain in office until next summer [2024] until. There is still no end in sight to the war in Ukraine. NATO is a guarantee that the war does not spread to the rest of Europe,” said Hansen.