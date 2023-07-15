NATO | Norwegian newspaper: The commanders of the Nordic defense forces want a NATO command center in the area

The Nordic countries have made a joint proposal on the matter, said the commander of the Norwegian Defense Forces.

Nordic The commanders of the defense forces propose that a NATO command center be established in the area, says the Norwegian Klassekampen-magazine.

Commander of the Norwegian Defense Forces Eirik Kristoffersen says in an interview that the Nordic countries have made a joint proposal on the matter.

According to Kristoffersen, Norway’s Bodø base would be a natural location for the center. According to Kristoffersen, the command center is necessary in order to respond to the special military challenges faced by the Nordic countries.

“We don’t want to build a new one, but make use of existing structures. Norway has an excellent and well-functioning base in Bodø,” said Kristoffersen.

NATO already has European command centers in Brunssum in the Netherlands and Naples in Italy.