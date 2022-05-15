WYou could see how serious the situation is on Sunday morning at the Werderscher Markt. The NATO foreign ministers queued up in front of the Federal Foreign Office to quickly get out a public message before discussing the war against Ukraine and its new strategic concept behind closed doors. It was about the other big issue that had suddenly and abruptly cast a dark shadow over the meeting: Turkey’s threat to veto Finland and Sweden’s entry into the alliance.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu complained that surprises are not a good thing in diplomacy, and asserted that both countries would strengthen the alliance. This is what the ministers said in unison. “At this moment, our doors are open,” said Annalena Baerbock, the hostess. There should be no “hang-up,” no “grey area” that Russia could exploit.