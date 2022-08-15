NATO | Nordic prime ministers spoke about future NATO cooperation and energy availability in Oslo – Sweden’s Andersson: “We must not let Russia win this war”

At the meeting of the prime ministers of the Nordic countries, Finland is supposed to emphasize what kind of opportunities Finland’s and Sweden’s future membership in NATO offers for the security of Northern Europe.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) has participated today, Monday, in the traditional informal summer meeting of the prime ministers of the Nordic countries in Oslo, the capital of Norway.

During the meeting day, the prime ministers also have a joint meeting with the German Chancellor By Olaf Scholz with. Marin also has a one-on-one conversation with the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støren with.

The discussions have mostly focused on security policy and energy availability.

of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir welcomed Finland’s and Sweden’s upcoming NATO memberships at the joint press conference of the prime ministers and said that the countries’ memberships will further strengthen NATO. Iceland does not have its own armed forces, but has nevertheless been part of the military alliance since its early days in 1949.

Swedish Magdalena Andersson characterized the meeting as historic, because soon all the Nordic countries will be part of NATO.

“Europe will never return to the situation we were in before [Ukrainan] war… we must not let Russia win this war,” Andersson said.

Norway’s Støre said that in addition to the fact that the Nordic countries are all becoming NATO members, the countries’ cooperation is defined by the “northern dimension”.

He emphasized how the combined air forces of the Nordic countries are a power factor that Russia must take into account in the future.

According to Støre, the Nordic countries, for example, play an important role in greening energy sources.

Marin on the other hand wanted to emphasize that NATO is not creating any separate “Northern bloc”.

Finland and Sweden strengthen NATO as a whole, Marin said.

According to Marin, “we all have our own strengths”, when it comes to the defensive abilities of the Nordic countries with different backgrounds and histories. He referred, for example, to Finland’s growing defense spending and future fighter acquisitions.

Nordic the main topic of the prime ministers’ meeting was the development of Nordic defense cooperation when Finland and Sweden join the defense alliance NATO, of which the other Nordic countries are already members.

Diplomatic sources told HS in advance that the purpose of the meeting is to emphasize what new opportunities Finland’s and Sweden’s future NATO membership offers for the security of Northern Europe. Defense cooperation will change a lot when all the Nordic countries are in the scope of joint defense planning in the future.

According to the source, Finland and Sweden want to send a message at the meeting: the added value of the countries to NATO is that their membership strengthens the entire defense alliance. According to the Prime Minister’s staff, this is a very important message for Turkey, for example.

One purpose of the meeting is also to send a strong signal to Russia. The meeting will probably also discuss China’s influence on international security and how the Nordic countries relate to China.

Another important topic is the protection of the seas and the promotion of renewable energy, for example by deepening cooperation in the field of sustainable and climate-neutral energy solutions.