NATO | Niinistö will travel to Turkey, Erdogan’s NATO promise is expected on Friday

President Sauli Niinistö travels to Turkey on Thursday for a two-day working visit. Niinistö is expected to bring with him a promise from Turkey that Turkey will ratify Finland’s NATO membership.

Niinistö meets the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday in Istanbul. Today, Thursday, Niinistö will visit the earthquake region of Southeast Turkey. The earthquake in early February in Turkey and Syria killed more than 55,000 people, including more than 48,000 in Turkey. Niinistö’s entourage also includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (green).

Niinistön it has been known that after making his decision on NATO ratification, Erdogan wants to meet him and redeem his promise directly from the president to the president.

– The Turks have hoped that I will be there to acknowledge the answer when they announce this decision, Niinistö told the media in an email sent by the president’s office on Wednesday, when the trip to Turkey was announced.

Turkish President Erdogan has promised to fulfill his promise to Finland in a meeting with Niinistö.

Erdogan himself told the media on Wednesday that he intends to fulfill his promise to Finland on NATO membership on Friday, when he meets Niinistö.

Turkey and Hungary are the only countries that have not ratified Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO memberships.

Now it seems strongly that Turkey will ratify Finland’s NATO membership before the Turkish elections on May 14, but the ratification of Sweden’s membership will be later. Throughout the membership process, Turkey has been more cautious about Sweden’s application than Finland’s.

Prime Minister of Sweden by Ulf Kristersson according to Sweden has prepared for a situation where Turkey would announce its intention to ratify only Finland’s NATO membership. Kristersson, who visited Germany on Wednesday, said that Sweden hopes for the fastest possible ratification of its own membership after the elections in Turkey, if simultaneous progress with Finland does not materialize.

Niinistö promised to continue working to promote Sweden’s NATO membership.