NATO | Niinistö to MTV: Sweden’s NATO membership can be seen as a “positive move”

The President of the Republic, Sauli Niinistö, commented on the situation of Sweden’s NATO membership to MTV during Suomi-Areena’s president’s question hour.

Republic president Sauli Niinistön according to it is possible that “some kind of positive movement” can be seen regarding Sweden’s NATO membership by or during the NATO summit in Vilnius.

The president commented on the matter to MTV during Suomi-Areena’s president’s question hour.

“It could be Turkey’s more positive attitude towards Sweden’s membership,” Niinistö commented in an interview with MTV.

The Vilnius summit will be held on 11-12 July.

According to Niinistö, “it is difficult to expect” official ratification from Turkey by the time of the summit.

“But after the summit, we will be wiser about it.”

Niinistö thinks that in Turkey Sweden’s NATO membership is still being squeezed by, for example, internal events in Sweden, such as the burning of Korans. On Wednesday in Sweden, the police were in the news allowed again the burning of the Koran in Stockholm. Similar case in January infuriated Turkey and sparked a wider international movement.

Turkey and Hungary are the only countries that have not yet ratified Sweden’s NATO membership. The Hungarian Parliament announced on Wednesday to postpone the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership to its autumn session.

However, Niinistö said that he believes that Hungary is moving exactly at Turkey’s pace with regard to Sweden’s membership.

“I have the impression that Hungary is moving in the shadow of Turkey and striving a little further when it knows that the shadow is going away,” Niinistö said.

“Like [Unkarin pääministeri Viktor] Orbán too told me at the time, we are not the last. And they weren’t the last in Finland either.”

According to Niinistö, the situation is embarrassing for NATO, because a set of criteria created by Turkey outside NATO has stood in the way of the ratification of Sweden’s membership.

“I don’t see this as a big loss of prestige [Natolle]. The embarrassing thing is that NATO is not able to come to a solution even on a very clear issue,” Niinistö said.

From Niinistö the US president was also asked in the interview Joe Biden about a possible visit to Finland in connection with the Vilnius Summit. However, Niinistö did not confirm the visit.

“If there is a visit, it is customary to announce it together at the same time. It has not been announced yet,” Niinistö commented.

According to HS, the medical unit of the White House has visited in Jorvi Hospital In Espoo, checking the equipment level of the hospital. The visit took place in May.

Presidential the question hour was recorded in Mäntyniemi before the Minister of Economic Affairs Vilhelm Junnila (ps) gave his resignation on Friday afternoon.

In the interview, Niinistö commented that the uproar related to Junnila was “at least very embarrassing” for the government.

“Regarding this particular situation: I have received quite a lot of reprimands in the past for interfering too much, but if I judge now that at least it is very embarrassing for the government. At least,” Niinistö said to MTV.

At the end of the interview, Niinistö revealed that he was looking forward to the end of his presidential term.

“I already have a morning comb in use. Although now it’s a week and a half, but in the fall you will definitely be able to switch to a proper morning comb.”

