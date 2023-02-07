NATO | Niinistö: The goal is to be accepted into NATO with Sweden as soon as possible

The topics of the discussions between the President and Governor-General Simon are the relations between Finland and Canada, security issues, climate change and Arctic cooperation.

Finland the goal is still to be accepted into NATO together with Sweden as soon as possible, said the president Sauli Niinistö on Tuesday. According to him, Finland is constantly in contact with Sweden, NATO, the United States and Turkey.

Niinistö held a press conference together with the Governor General of Canada by Mary Simon with. Simon began his state visit to Finland on Tuesday.

Evening newspaper claimed on Monday, that the party leaders, the state leadership and other key politicians had discussed in the last few days that Finland would be ready to join NATO before Sweden. This decision would come forward if Hungary and Turkey ratified Finland’s NATO membership but not Sweden’s.

Niinistö said on Tuesday that the matter was not discussed with him when meeting the leaders of the parties elected to the parliament last week.

At the beginning of December, the Parliament already received the government’s proposal to approve NATO membership, but its processing in the Parliament is still in progress.

The Parliament decides whether the current Parliament or the one after the elections will complete the law on Finland’s NATO membership.

The foreign affairs committee has a central position, which makes a report on the matter.

Niinistö said that deciding on the parliament’s schedule is a matter for the parliament.

Niinistö and his spouse, Dr Jenni Haukio received Simon with ceremonies belonging to a state visit on Tuesday morning at the Presidential Palace. The topics of the President’s and Simon’s discussions are the relations between Finland and Canada, security issues, climate change and Arctic cooperation.

Simon’s visit lasts until Friday. On Thursday, Niinistö and Simon will visit Rovaniemi. They are speaking at a discussion event organized at the science center Arktikum, which deals with the effects of climate change on the Arctic region. In addition, they get to know the teaching of the Sami language and visit Lapland aviation.

The Governor General of Canada is the country’s official head of state, the British King of Charles III representative in Canada.