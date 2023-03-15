NATO | Niinistö: Erdoğan wants to fulfill his promise – according to HS sources, Turkey intends to ratify Finland’s NATO membership before the May elections

The President of the Republic, Sauli Niinistö, and the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, are scheduled to discuss Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership on Friday.

Helsingin Sanomat according to information, Turkey plans to ratify Finland’s NATO membership before the country’s elections on May 14.

The exact time for ratification is unknown.

Two sources tell HS that Turkey’s president will most likely announce the ratification Sauli Niinistön during a visit to Turkey.

The president will travel to Turkey on Thursday. He will first visit the earthquake zone in southeastern Turkey and meet the Turkish president on Friday Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The foreign minister of Finland will also participate in the visit Pekka Haavisto (green).

Erdoğan said on Wednesday that he will “redeem his promise” regarding Finland’s NATO membership on Friday, when he has met Niinistö in Istanbul.

President Niinistö commented on his visit on Twitter on Wednesday.

According to Niinistö, it has been known that when Erdoğan has made his decision regarding the ratification of Finland’s NATO membership, he wants to meet and “redeem his promise directly from the president to the president”.

“The Turks have hoped that I will be there to confirm the answer when they announce this decision,” Niinistö writes.

Niinistö also emphasizes that it is still important for Finland that both Finland and Sweden become members of NATO as soon as possible.

of HS sources emphasize, that Turkey can still surprise, but a fairly certain promise has already been made to Finland.

One HS source says that the president would hardly go to Turkey now if there was no promising advance information.

According to one source, the promise of ratification will be given during the trip “very likely”.

Turkey the intention is therefore to ratify Finland’s NATO membership before Sweden.

It is still not known when Hungary intends to ratify the membership. Hungary has however announcedthat it will not be the last NATO member country to ratify the membership of both Finland and Sweden.

The accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO must be ratified in all NATO member countries. The ratifications of Turkey and Hungary are missing.

According to HS information, Niinistö is scheduled to confirm Finland’s national NATO legislation on Thursday next week.

of HS according to the sources, it is difficult to say what finally changed Turkey’s attitude just now.

According to most estimates, Turkey ultimately saw no reason to prolong Finland’s ratification, because it has not had problems with Finland for a long time.

“It’s hard for us to get into Erdoğan’s head,” says one source.

To Turkey Throughout the entire NATO process, Sweden has appeared to be more problematic than Finland. Turkey was angered, among other things, by the demonstrations organized in Sweden, in which burned the Koran.

Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO paths diverged towards the end of January, when Turkish President Erdoğan gave the green light to Finland’s NATO membership, according to media reports. On the other hand, Erdoğan did not find support for Sweden’s membership.

Finland and Sweden have constantly hoped and pushed for the countries to join NATO at the same time.

After Turkey’s policy at the beginning of the year, Finland and Sweden started discussing whether it would also benefit Sweden if Finland’s membership was ratified first.

A sort of outcome of this discussion was heard on Tuesday, when the Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson softened already Swedes from the at least momentary separation of the NATO paths between Finland and Sweden.

He said on Tuesday, according to the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT, that the possibility of Finland joining the military alliance NATO without Sweden has increased.

Kristersson emphasized that Sweden is safer even if only Finland is in NATO. However, according to Kristersson, the question is not whether Sweden will become a member of NATO, but when it will.

To Turkey Sweden’s acceptance has been so painful that it even stopped the negotiations with Finland and Sweden at the beginning of the year, but last week they continued again.

According to HS sources, there was no breakthrough in terms of both memberships in last week’s negotiations.

According to the sources, however, starting the discussions itself also facilitated the process, the end result of which is that Turkey will probably announce that it will ratify Finland’s membership.

According to the sources, Finland has never proposed Finland’s ratification before Sweden, but it has been Turkey’s proposal. Finland has clearly now accepted it, and Sweden has at least understood the decision.

of HS according to information, the foreign and security policy elite was told about the president’s possible trip to Turkey already on Sunday. It was clear to everyone that it was not worth going on the trip unless Turkey would very likely tell about the ratification of Finland’s membership.

A meeting of the government’s security policy ministerial committee and the president of the republic was also held on Sunday joint meeting. It rarely meets on Sundays.

Niinistö had just before the meeting visited the United States from 6 to 10 March, where Niinistö also met the President of the United States Joe Biden.

Niinistö said he spoke with Biden for example, Finland’s NATO membership.

“President Joe Biden encouraged us to move forward. I told him my idea [aikataulusta] and he hoped that I was right with my optimism,” Niinistö said at the press conference.

The president said that despite the delays, he still believes that Finland and Sweden will be NATO members by the time of the Vilnius summit in July.

“In what order, together or separately, I’m not going to guess,” Niinistö stated.