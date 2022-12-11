NATO | Niinistö Above: A visit to Turkey would not promote Finland’s NATO membership

According to Niinistö, the prospect of peace in Ukraine is very remote.

President Sauli Niinistö estimates that in terms of the ratification of Finland’s NATO membership, it would not be useful now if he went on a visit to Turkey or invited the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan To Finland.

Niinistö commented on the issue on Sunday during Yleisradio’s President of the Republic question hour. HS followed the inquiry session moment by moment.

Niinistö said that he had already spoken with Erdoğan three times this year. From the Prime Minister of Hungary From Viktor Orbán Niinistö said that he only received a message regarding the ratification that Hungary is not going to be the last. In Turkey, the situation is also affected by internal political pressures and the upcoming elections.

“The solution is in Erdoğan’s head, whether the administration over there is talking about this or that. At least now, I don’t see any signs that Turkey is making much progress,” Niinistö said.

The memorandum of understanding between Turkey, Finland and Sweden has also become an election weapon in Turkey, Niinistö pointed out.

“After the Madrid meeting, the Turkish opposition showed quite a lot of criticism that Erdoğan had loosened up with Finland and Sweden. It says a lot about the internal political election atmosphere.”

Russian about the war of aggression in Ukraine, Niinistö stated that Russia should cover the damage it caused.

“It seems that Russia is now at war not against the soldiers, but against the civilian community, by destroying the infrastructure. Here we move along the lines of a traditional war crime, when the war is expanded to include civilians.”

According to Niinistö, the war situation now seems to have frozen, as Russia tries to dig in its positions and keep the areas it now holds.

“It is quite clear that Ukraine cannot give up its territories in peace, so the prospect of peace is very, very remote,” Niinistö said.

He estimates that Russia can perhaps explain even a bad success as a victory for its own, which can open up opportunities to hold some kind of peace negotiations.

“Let’s see if the situation clears up first. It could very well be that not during my office hours or when I am working.”

Homeland Niinistö commented on the discussion about youth and gang crime and said he was also worried about the development.

“It is a very, very unfortunate and dangerous phenomenon. Apparently, we are following Sweden a bit,” he said.

In Niinistö’s opinion, Finland should follow the example of neighboring countries and tighten its line.

“We do deviate from the Nordic practice. In particular, Denmark and then Sweden, Norway as well, have set new regulations that they consider necessary. If we continue on that old path here, it doesn’t bode well for me.”