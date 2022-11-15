NATO | NATO’s Fifth Article protects member countries from external threats

Other NATO countries already signed up to stand by Poland.

Tuesday the explosion in Poland has sparked many kinds of guesses about the course of events, but there is still no accurate information about the details.

However, many member countries of the military alliance NATO promised to fulfill their obligation to provide aid to Poland if it turns out that it was a Russian provocation.

For example, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Estonia, Slovakia and Lithuania, members of the military alliance, already signed up on Tuesday to stand by Poland.

The countries vowed to defend “every inch” of NATO member soil.

The promise is based on the very core of the military alliance, Article Five of the NATO Treaty, according to which an attack against one member country is an attack against all member countries. It means security guarantees for the member countries in case of an external attack and it is the most important commitment of the military alliance.

The fifth the introduction of the article would be a bold step. In that case, the NATO countries would be defending Poland against Russia. However, the activation of the article is still a distant possibility, as the details of Tuesday’s explosion have not been clarified.

It would also be possible to use the fourth article of the agreement, where the member states first discuss the perceived threat. According to the fourth article, “the contracting parties shall negotiate with each other whenever, in the opinion of the contracting party, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of one of the contracting parties is threatened”

Poland would also not necessarily even need to ask for help from other NATO member countries if, for example, it turns out that it was a Russian missile that accidentally went astray.

NATO’s Article Five was first activated in 2001 due to the terrorist attacks on the United States.

In Finnish Article Five of NATO is written as follows:

“The Contracting Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of the Contracting Parties in Europe or North America shall be regarded as an attack against them all, and consequently agree that in the event of such an armed attack, each of them, by exercising their own or joint powers recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations of its right of self-defense to assist the attacked Party or Parties by immediately taking such action, alone or jointly with other Parties, as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, with a view to restoring and maintaining security in the North Atlantic area.

Any armed attack and any measures taken as a result shall be immediately reported to the Security Council. The measures in question must be stopped when the Security Council has taken the necessary measures to restore and maintain international peace and security.”