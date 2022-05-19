NATO | NATO’s European Commander: Finland’s and Sweden’s membership opens up “enormous opportunities” for NATO

According to Tod Wolters, Finland and Sweden have regional expertise that strengthens NATO.

NATO Commander of the European Forces Tod Wolters said on Thursday that it believes that Finland and Sweden have a lot to offer NATO in the future.

According to him, NATO and Finland and Sweden, which have applied for membership, have had joint exercises for a long time, which will be continued and will also help to clarify the details where confirmation is needed.

According to Wolters, the countries have the kind of regional expertise that strengthens NATO.

NATO the commanders of the member states’ defense forces met in Brussels on Thursday. The commanders of the partner countries’ Finnish, Swedish and Ukrainian defense forces also took part in the part of the meeting concerning Ukraine.

Finland’s and Sweden’s participation in this contribution was possible because, immediately after the Russian invasion, the countries activated the so-called enhanced interaction MSI procedure with NATO. It has meant the active exchange of information on both sides.

Wolters said at a press conference after the meeting that Finland’s and Sweden’s membership would open up “enormous opportunities” for NATO.

NATO from the Chairman of the Military Committee From Rob Bauer At a press conference, they were asked what kind of threats Finland and Sweden might face if membership negotiations were delayed.

“It is important that these two countries have security promises, which is not the same as the security guarantees in Article 5 because they are not yet members. Several countries have already promised to help Finland and Sweden at this stage, ”Bauer said.

Bauer was asked whether NATO bases or nuclear weapons would come to Finland and Sweden with NATO membership. According to Bauer, it is up to the member states to decide.

“NATO is not forcing, it requires a request and a debate on who will help a member country if such a request comes. We are having this discussion with Finland and Sweden, but we are not forcing anything on anyone. ”